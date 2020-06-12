Hi all, am building a cage for my 7x4 briford, and was wondering if anyone who owns one with a cage, or one with the mounts for a cage would mind taking a few pictures of how the mount is designed. I think it's just a bolt through job with a small square of plate welded on the top of the side rail.



Don't need to copy the factory design exactly of course but would be nice to see how they do it.



Thank you!