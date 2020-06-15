The Hazard

Subaru of New Zealand have been informed by SUBARU CORPORATON that there has been an incorrect description in the ownerâs manual due to clerical error for some New Zealand New Forester MY19 models. In the description of "indicator status and applicable child restraint system", the explanation for rearward facing restraint system was wrongly instructed. If a child restraint system is installed following the incorrect description, it might increase the risk of injury in a crash.

What to do

All affected vehicle owners have been lettered. An Authorized Subaru Dealer is to be contacted by the affected vehicle owner. To locate an Authorised Dealer, please follow the link on https://www.subaru.co.nz/buying/locate-a-dealer.