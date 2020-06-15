Subaru of New Zealand have been informed by SUBARU CORPORATION that the stop lamp switch conduction may fail in some cases on the following grey market models:

- Forester (2014-2016MY) â¢ WRX - 4 Door (2011-2014MY)

- Impreza - 5 Door (2012-2016MY) â¢ XV (2012-2017MY) Silicone gas, potentially introduced to the vehicle through a variety of consumer goods, may seep into the stop light switch housing and lead to the stop light switch failure. This may lead to following symptoms:

While Driving

1. Eyesight warning indicator and VDC warning light will illuminate and the Stop lights (brake lights) will not illuminate.

While parking

1. Engine will not start (for vehicles equipped with keyless access and push-button start system)

2. The shift lever cannot be moved from P position (AT/CVT vehicles only)

What to do

Affected owners will receive an Action Letter and mailing will commence in stages when parts become available. For more information, visit www.subaru.co.nz/takata Please note the Model Year is different to Registration Year.