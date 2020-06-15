The Hazard

On Polo vehicles of a limited production period the belt buckle for the left rear seat can unintentionally open in a certain seat occupation of the rear seat bench in connection with a specific driving situation. If a fault occurs, the left rear passenger is not secured any more by the restraint system in an accident or when braking hard. There is a high risk of injury.

What to do

Owners will be notified in writing and should make an appointment with their nearest dealership to arrange to have the work completed.