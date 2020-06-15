The Hazard

On Tiguan vehicles with background lighting of the Panorama sun roof (PR No.: 3FJ) of a limited production period, a short circuit in the LED module with subsequent heating-up can occur because of humidity ingress into the LED module. This can lead to the failure of the background lighting and/or scorching damage/scorching smell. Under very unfavourable conditions a vehicle fire can occur.

What to do

Owners will be notified in writing and should make an appointment with their nearest dealership to arrange to have the work completed.