Hi there,
I am trying to connect a pair of daytime running light to my van and I am confused at something which I need help from you. Now when I check the NZTA website it says:
>> Daytime running lamps must be wired so that they automatically switch off when either the dipped or main beam headlamps are turned on.
I have also checked with some auto electricians and they are saying that the DRL should turn off with the parking light which is now confusing me.
So, can someone please confirm if the DRL should turn off with the parking light or the headlight?
Thanks
Mahin