Do I connect the daytime running light with headlight or parking light?


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272262 17-Jun-2020 09:19
Hi there,

 

 

 

I am trying to connect a pair of daytime running light to my van and I am confused at something which I need help from you. Now when I check the NZTA website it says:

 

 

 

>> Daytime running lamps must be wired so that they automatically switch off when either the dipped or main beam headlamps are turned on.

 

 

 

I have also checked with some auto electricians and they are saying that the DRL should turn off with the parking light which is now confusing me.

 

 

 

So, can someone please confirm if the DRL should turn off with the parking light or the headlight?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Mahin

350 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2506273 17-Jun-2020 09:56
Does the parking light turn off when you turn onto headlights? Usually not.

 

You need a relay to turn off DRL whenever headlights are turned on.  Otherwise you will fail warrant of fitness, or be pulled over if DRLs are too bright at night.

 

I bought a cheap crappy relay kit that dims the DRLs 50% when headlights turned on, but this does not meet the NZTA rules.




:)

3292 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2506313 17-Jun-2020 10:00
The DRL should not be on when both position (park) or headlights are on. Some DRL are designed to have 2 brightness levels so they can replace position lights on the low setting when the headlights are on and brighten up when headlights off. Unless you are a truck the lighting rules are quite restrictive on how many lights you can have on at a time.

"I bought a cheap crappy relay kit that dims the DRLs 50% when headlights turned on, but this does not meet the NZTA rules."
As above that may be ok so long as the DRL were in a position suitable for a position light and the position lights weren't also on.

 
 
 
 




5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2506315 17-Jun-2020 10:00
kotuku4:

 

Does the parking light turn off when you turn onto headlights? Usually not.

 

You need a relay to turn off DRL whenever headlights are turned on.  Otherwise you will fail warrant of fitness, or be pulled over if DRLs are too bright at night.

 

I bought a cheap crappy relay kit that dims the DRLs 50% when headlights turned on, but this does not meet the NZTA rules.

 

 

 

 

No the parking light does not turn off when I turn on headlights. Yes I have got the relay. Just need to confirm whether to connect the relay to parking light cable or headlight cable.

 

 

 

Thanks

1245 posts

Uber Geek


  #2506323 17-Jun-2020 10:29
For pity's sake, wire them up properly so you are not one of the many dickheads out there with an over-illuminated vehicle.

 

The clue is in the name DAYTIME running light. Don't use them at nighttime at all because they send light in all directions.

 

They need to turn off with park or head light.

10196 posts

Uber Geek


  #2506326 17-Jun-2020 10:34
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/resources/get-your-lights-right/get-your-lights-right/



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2506330 17-Jun-2020 10:39
Fred99:

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/resources/get-your-lights-right/get-your-lights-right/

 

 

 

 

That's where I am looking at for the rules but they don't talk about position or park light. It is saying to switch off when either the dipped or main beam headlamps are turned on. Very confusing.

122 posts

Master Geek


  #2506334 17-Jun-2020 10:58
It's not confusing, if the headlights are on the running lights must be off. Simple.

 

You could use either the park lights or the headlights to operate the relay to turn them off, either should be fine because the park lights are on when the headlights are. The park lights make sense to me as a good option.

 

 

 
 
 
 


3292 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2506338 17-Jun-2020 11:03
I'm changing my original answer to it's probably ok to have position lights and drl on in daylight but the drl must switch off when headlight or fog are on. During the hours of darkness you have to have (2) position lights and headlights on.

If you are going to have drl why may them dependant on position light switch?

144 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2506339 17-Jun-2020 11:04
In my 2018 vehicle, as soon as you touch the headlight switch, the DRLs are off, so I'd be wiring the relay into the park light circuit.

2415 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2506410 17-Jun-2020 11:25
elpenguino:

 

For pity's sake, wire them up properly so you are not one of the many dickheads out there with an over-illuminated vehicle.

 

The clue is in the name DAYTIME running light. Don't use them at nighttime at all because they send light in all directions.

 

They need to turn off with park or head light.

 

 

There's no need to respond to the OP like that. They clearly have no intention of having an over illuminated vehicle - their question was whether to use park OR headlight as the trigger for turning the DRLs off, to which your answer of 'park or head light' doesn't even address. 

 

These sorts of over the top responses must scare first time posters off our community

1245 posts

Uber Geek


  #2506418 17-Jun-2020 11:35
nickb800:

 

There's no need to respond to the OP like that. They clearly have no intention of having an over illuminated vehicle - their question was whether to use park OR headlight as the trigger for turning the DRLs off, to which your answer of 'park or head light' doesn't even address. 

 

 

To be clear, and assuming OP is not a programmer, DRL should be disabled when EITHER park OR head light comes on.

 

 

 

 

These sorts of over the top responses must scare first time posters off our community

 

 

I hope I wasn't too strong in my encouragement to be a responsible vehicle modifier, that wasn't my intention. In any case , welcome OP!

23326 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2506485 17-Jun-2020 12:05
Unless you take feeds from both sets of headlights thru diodes the only other thing that has power when either lamp is on is the park lights. That will fulfill the requirements to not be on with either set of headlights and they go off with the park lights but since those are not for driving with who cares?




Richard rich.ms



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2506498 17-Jun-2020 12:23
Thank you everyone for their answer.

 

Don't worry I don't get intimidated very quickly and I do understand what elpenguino was saying. I also don't like what people tends to do with the lights.

 

I always keep my light switch to auto so that it turns them on automatically at night. Now the problem I have is that whenever it is little dark during the daytime due to dark clouds, my parking lights turn on which are not that bright and very small in size. I don't feel safe when I travel like this with my big van and I do travel a lot. So, I would really like to keep the DRL on when my parking lights are on but turn them off when my headlights are on.

 

I hope I have managed to explain my situation here.

 

 

 

Thanks

