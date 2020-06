Another stupid article from Stuff.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/motoring/121853342/mythbusting-can-you-drive-auckland-to-wellington-on-one-tank-of-fuel

Personally, the whole thing is a shambles, but why is everyone going on about this? Auckland to Wellington is very doable on one tank. All three vehicles I own could do this on a tank. I get around 550km a tank in my main driver and thats town driving. On the open road I would easily get 650km+.

Anyone know think otherwise?