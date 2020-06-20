Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Squeaky wiper blades on new Smith and Smith windscreen


#272341 20-Jun-2020 15:38
We have Trico Force wipers on our Nissan Qashqui, on there since June 2019, not cheap at $80 for the pair. They worked perfectly and quietly until we had the windscreen replaced by Smith and Smith in Feb this year. From the moment the new windscreen was fitted they squeaked horribly. I ignored it until now, hoping it would improve with a bit of use, but it's not improving. In heavy rain at normal speed they're not too bad, but in low rain or occasional use they're really loud and distracting.

 

I called Smith and Smith, they said I had to go in to see if there's anything wrong with the windscreen, which I'll do some time. I guess though it's just different materials or coatings, I doubt they'll actually do anything.

 

Has anyone had this problem and solved it? I could go buy another set of these wipers as they're almost a year old now, or get a different brand, but I don't want to throw away the better part of $100 and find I still have the same problem.

  #2508850 20-Jun-2020 15:45
Try rainX on the window. Firstly it will mean you won't need your wipers to be constantly scraping, and secondly it will modify the friction on the screen when you do clear the droplets from time to time.



  #2508851 20-Jun-2020 15:49
Not a bad idea thanks. I've used Rain-X on my Corolla. It's ok but I find it makes the windscreen look like it's steamed up on the outside for the first couple of minutes of driving, and it's worse on cold days or early in the morning, until the windscreen warms up. Plus I think it's really difficult to remove if my wife doesn't like it - it's the family car but she drives it most. Will think about this one, maybe do on passenger side to try it out.

 
 
 
 


  #2508854 20-Jun-2020 16:07
I imagine the windscreen is probably a cheap Chinese one, as opposed to the OEM one used by Nissan



  #2508856 20-Jun-2020 16:15
Yeah clearly not OEM, but that doesn't really help. Pretty sure insurance companies have clauses that allow them to replace with aftermarket parts, but I might read the policy to see if there's any language around acceptable quality.

 

About 5 - 10 years ago I had the Corolla windscreen replaced. The replacement was pretty poor, it had a "wave" in it, so if you moved your head left to right everything looked weird. I complained, they put another in, just as bad. The insurance company then agreed to replace with OEM, which was fine.

