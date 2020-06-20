We have Trico Force wipers on our Nissan Qashqui, on there since June 2019, not cheap at $80 for the pair. They worked perfectly and quietly until we had the windscreen replaced by Smith and Smith in Feb this year. From the moment the new windscreen was fitted they squeaked horribly. I ignored it until now, hoping it would improve with a bit of use, but it's not improving. In heavy rain at normal speed they're not too bad, but in low rain or occasional use they're really loud and distracting.

I called Smith and Smith, they said I had to go in to see if there's anything wrong with the windscreen, which I'll do some time. I guess though it's just different materials or coatings, I doubt they'll actually do anything.

Has anyone had this problem and solved it? I could go buy another set of these wipers as they're almost a year old now, or get a different brand, but I don't want to throw away the better part of $100 and find I still have the same problem.