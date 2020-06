Hi all,

I have browsed some small-medium cars for my wife and Skoda Scala seems to be the most attractive.

(I had test driven Nissan Qashqai, Honda HRV, Toyota Corolla hatch, and Skoda Scala so far)

My worry is compare to these japanese car brand, is Skoda car worth owning and will it be reliable?

I couldnt find the real world experience with Skoda services in NZ on the internet.