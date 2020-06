Hi Everyone

I was wondering if it is possible to change the fog lights and those bar-like looking lights beside them on a mazda cx-7 model

For reference here is an up close image of both on either side of the vehicle:

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/ed8baa6bb2fa9e3cd2801a827b40f733.jpg

and here is a more broader view of the same:

https://carsguide-res.cloudinary.com/image/upload/f_auto,fl_lossy,q_auto,t_gl/v1/cg_vehicle/gl/GAM07A.jpg