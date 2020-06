The Hazard

Some BL Sorento and VQ Carnival vehicles may experience an electrical short caused by oil or water entering the ABS/ESC module over a long period of time. BL Sorento's built between 14/12/2005 - 17/12/2008 and VQ Carnival's built between 10/6/2005 - 14/12/2009 will require the fitment of a PCB Relay Block Kit at the vehicles junction box.

What to do

Present vehicle to the local dealer as required.