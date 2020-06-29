All,

I bought an AA car battery on 29/10/2016 for $295 with 36months warranty.

Replaced under warranty on 22/7/2017.

It failed again in the weekend 28/6/2020. (less than 3 years from 2 battery) Maybe faulty batch? I put the battery on maintenance charge when not using the car for long period (COVID lock down).

AA Battery wont replace it saying it is past 3 years from original purchased date.

Is AA Battery right? What about Consumer product guarantee ? How do I claim against that? Is it Dispute Tribunal?

Please share your thoughts/comments. Should I just go away disgruntled consumer?