#272520 29-Jun-2020 11:48
All,

 

 

 

I bought an AA car battery on 29/10/2016 for $295 with 36months warranty.

 

Replaced under warranty on 22/7/2017.

 

It failed again in the weekend 28/6/2020. (less than 3 years from 2 battery) Maybe faulty batch? I put the battery on maintenance charge when not using the car for long period (COVID lock down).

 

AA Battery wont replace it saying it is past 3 years from original purchased date.

 

Is AA Battery right? What about Consumer product guarantee ? How do I claim against that? Is it Dispute Tribunal?

 

Please share your thoughts/comments. Should I just go away disgruntled consumer?

 

 

  #2514353 29-Jun-2020 11:52
As far as the warranty goes: the 3 year warranty runs from the date of the FIRST purchase, the replacement doesn't reset the warranty period.

 

The CGA is another matter, you would need to argue that 3 years it not a sufficiently long enough period for a battery to be expected to last.  Personally I thought 3 years sounds about right for the life of a battery, but others may have different opinions.

  #2514358 29-Jun-2020 12:02
I get about 5 years plus, and only do short trips.

 

In another car I had batteries failing every year, after second replacement (Third battery) they said wouldn’t replace it again.

 

I took the car to an auto electrician, they did something and I got many years out of last battery, so looks like a fault with car can kill the battery.

 

So maybe get car looked at by auto electrician, and if they can’t see anything wrong then see what else can do?

 
 
 
 


  #2514359 29-Jun-2020 12:10
Not sure that this helps the OP but we bought two new cars at the same time in 2014 - six years ago next month - and neither has required a new battery. Based on fifty years of car ownership, I believe the useful life of a car battery is way longer than three years. Maybe brand and price have something to do with it - get what you pay for?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #2514363 29-Jun-2020 12:22
eracode:

Not sure that this helps the OP but we bought two new cars at the same time in 2014 - six years ago next month - and neither has required a new battery. Based on fifty years of car ownership, I believe the useful life of a car battery is way longer than three years. 



After 6 years all I can say is winter hasn't ended yet. What you may not know is how much reserve each battery has. You shouldn't leave park lights on and count on restarting.

I've often thought that the original batteries are better than most replacements.

  #2514367 29-Jun-2020 12:27
I would suggest not using an AA battery, they're very small and probably will go flat after 1/4 of a car start.

 

You're much better off getting a proper big car battery. AA batteries are also only 1.5v while a proper car battery is 12v.

  #2514371 29-Jun-2020 12:32
Their warranty will be from original purchase date, any claim you have will be consumer guarantees. Tricky one really, three years isn't really unreasonable, but you'd need an authoritative source to justify to disputes why it should last longer. My batteries tend to last 5-6 years.

  #2514372 29-Jun-2020 12:34
Hey, check the CCA on the battery, it's also possible it's not adequate for your engine.

 
 
 
 


  #2514374 29-Jun-2020 12:35
The warranty is from this date ' 29/10/2016 ' so coming up 4 years old

Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.