Hi,

I’m looking for a roomy vehicle for family (4 seater) and need help finding something.

Both Hubby and son are extra big sized so we need generous seats with room to spread (if you know what I mean). Also it is preferable that the central console, glove box, door consoles won’t be uncomfortably tight and seat belts won’t be digging into the hip. We also need head room. We’ve tried lots of cars today where heads are right up against the roof and the legs are cramped and uncomfortably bent.



We have been driving a Toyota Camry 2005 which was just right size-wise but this is needing to be replaced. We tried newer Camrys but there is less room in the newer versions. We’ve tried Toyota Vanguard, Toyota Corolla wagon, Toyota Highlander, Nissan Dualis, Nissan Skyline, Nissan Fuga.



They don’t want a van. I drive a Nissan Elgrand and there isn’t enough leg room for them to be comfortable.



The best fit so far is Rav-4 but I am used to better visibility than this gives so I am concerned they will have an accident.



My budget was originally $15,000 but after looking around, I will spend $25,000 if need be.



If anyone has suggestions I would be extremely grateful.