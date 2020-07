If by a Toyota shop and Honda shop, you mean official dealerships for either brand, then yes, they can be generally trusted.

Both brand's dealerships tend to have strong relationships with their respective namesake companies, who in turn have a vested interest, in a decidedly Japanese way, of making sure the reputation of their brand is not tarnished by poorly-behaving dealers.

I can't say I have had that experience with Nissan, but that may have changed since my time in the industry (5+ years ago).

Toyota have overhauled their sales model, so they should be a little bit more straight-forward to deal with. However, the same as the others, try and play them off each to see who will come to the party with the best price, or what they can chuck in in the way of free servicing, WOFs, accessories etc. Your results may depend on the price-point of the cars you are looking at though.