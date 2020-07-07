I think I bought it last week! If it was in Nelson with 50k on the clock, then it is the one!! I was impressed enough to trade in my BMW 320d with manual transmission, and the only problem I have had has been road noise, but I discovered that the tyres were all at 36 psi. Reducing psi to recommended 32 psi has made a lot of difference, and, although my experience with the car is limited to one week, I have no complaints. It appears to be a reliable small SUV, with plenty of room front and back, and AWD option for wintry conditions.