961 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272761 14-Jul-2020 18:19
Well after looking through five pages of search, there wasn't really a generic tyre discussion thread. So I thought I'd start one, as it's that time of year when I have to replace not only my work car tyres, which unfortunately, is almost annually, but also for my project car.

 

So I've been diving into the murky world of tread wear ratings, to decide what to put on both cars.

 

Currently the Toyrolla has the original Goodyear Ensave EC300 which have worn pretty well 40,000km in now, but are surprisingly soft at 240. For the project car, which will see the odd track day I was looking at Bridgestone Potenza Adrenalin RE003, which are only a little softer at 220. 

 

Amusingly, both cars have almost the same tyre size (205/55/16 and 205/45/16 I think) but completely different purposes. Traditionally I've always put Bridgestone Ecopia EP100 on once the original ones have worn on my work cars, the treadwear rating on them is 400, so very hard compared to the others. 

 

So I thought I'd start this, and perhaps any generic tyre questions can wind up in here!

1295 posts

Uber Geek


  #2522904 14-Jul-2020 18:23
Did you search for 'tyre'? 1,510 results vs 707.



961 posts

Ultimate Geek


#2522908 14-Jul-2020 18:30
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Did you search for 'tyre'? 1,510 results vs 707.

 

 

Well I got 680 vs 1000 so figure it was the same. Plus it was bringing up results for both spellings. 

