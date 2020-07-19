Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BMW FOB (car key)


#272839 19-Jul-2020 15:13
My son's bought a 2006 BMW 120i but it only came with one key/FOB. This has me a little paranoid in case he loses it he'll be stuck.

 

 

 

I've heard they are quite expensive to replace and I did find a guy on Facebook that will provide one for $260.

 

 

 

On aliexpress I can buy a FOB with transponder chip for about $20. There seems to be guides to sync the FOB to your car by going through a certain combination of key presses but I'm worried that potentially this could unsync the current FOB. Also I've read conflicting advice that this only does the unlock and you still need to program the transponder chip.

 

 

 

Can I take my cheap aliexpress $20 FOB down to somewhere with the original FOB and get them to program the second one? 

 

 

 

Any other suggestions? 

  #2525644 19-Jul-2020 15:40
Where are you?

If in Auckland go to Express Keys.

They are unlikely to answer the phone so you may have to turn up. I did, and they had two keys done in 45 minutes.

I have another contact in Wellington but don't remember the details off the top of my head.

