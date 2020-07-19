My son's bought a 2006 BMW 120i but it only came with one key/FOB. This has me a little paranoid in case he loses it he'll be stuck.

I've heard they are quite expensive to replace and I did find a guy on Facebook that will provide one for $260.

On aliexpress I can buy a FOB with transponder chip for about $20. There seems to be guides to sync the FOB to your car by going through a certain combination of key presses but I'm worried that potentially this could unsync the current FOB. Also I've read conflicting advice that this only does the unlock and you still need to program the transponder chip.

Can I take my cheap aliexpress $20 FOB down to somewhere with the original FOB and get them to program the second one?

Any other suggestions?