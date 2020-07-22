Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Santa Fe owners - a few questions


#272877 22-Jul-2020 08:58
Hi all, we're looking at changing from a ute + car to one SUV, and after narrowing things down to either a Pajero, Prado or Santa Fe, we're rather liking the look of the Sante Fe.

 

Looking at a 2014 - 2018 Sante Fe Elite Diesel, right now a low km example is a little out of the price range, but not by much. We could just sneak a higher KM one (around 150,000) in the current price range for example. 

 

Just after anyone's thoughts on them - any DPF issues? Unusual servicing costs? Would buying a slightly higher km one be a silly option?

 

From all the looking I've done, reviews/comments are almost totally positive, which to be honest is unusual these days. 

 

Keen to hear anyone's thoughts or other recommendations. Thanks!

  #2526883 22-Jul-2020 09:12
I would add the Kia Sorento to your list.

 

http://www.nzautocar.co.nz/car-reviews-app/kia-sorento-long-term-review-report-three

 

From the same stable as the Santa Fe.  I run a Sportage, the Sorento's little brother, and it's the most reliable and practical car I have ever owned

