Hi all, we're looking at changing from a ute + car to one SUV, and after narrowing things down to either a Pajero, Prado or Santa Fe, we're rather liking the look of the Sante Fe.

Looking at a 2014 - 2018 Sante Fe Elite Diesel, right now a low km example is a little out of the price range, but not by much. We could just sneak a higher KM one (around 150,000) in the current price range for example.

Just after anyone's thoughts on them - any DPF issues? Unusual servicing costs? Would buying a slightly higher km one be a silly option?

From all the looking I've done, reviews/comments are almost totally positive, which to be honest is unusual these days.

Keen to hear anyone's thoughts or other recommendations. Thanks!