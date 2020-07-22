Hi all I'm throwing out the call for help.



Buying a car has always been a major decision for us as I'm sure that is a lot of people however I can never seem to get over the worry of making a terrible decision.



I'm absurdly techy as most of us are here but when it comes to cars I'm a lamb amongst the wolves.



My partner and I have gathered some requirements on what we are looking for and have sort of got the following:



1. 13k budget

2. 4/5 star safety rating for the impending children that will be in our lives in the next couple of years.

3. Wagon shape for the 2 massive dogs we lug around.

4. Generally reliable.



The Subarus generally seem to fit the requirements but again have little to no experience with them in NZ (although we are also aware cambelts will need to be done at the 90k mark.



We have come across something like this which fits the bill but again general lack of knowledge around all things cars really put a damper on making a solid decision.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/motors/used-cars/subaru/auction-2646633833.htm



And this

https://www.trademe.co.nz/2710830273



What do you all think? Would love some much more informed viewpoints on it. Anything we do look at buying we will be getting inspected by the AA anyway but would love to hear what you have to say.



Likewise if you have any good alternatives I'm all ears!