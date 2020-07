Yep totally normal. I have the ES4 and find that it assists me up-hill, but I do often have to kick too - the extra battery gives it high performance mode which can go up-hill quite a bit better at the cost of a fair chunk of battery. It also is very dependent on your weight.

All the "sold in stores" type scooters with a 25-30km/h speed limit are rather gutless up-hill. If you want something a bit better then something like the Zero range will get you up with a bit more speed (https://freedpev.co.nz/collections/all/electric-scooters) but as you can see at a cost :)