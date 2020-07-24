Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
94 posts

Master Geek


#272916 24-Jul-2020 14:32
My wife is very interested in getting a Nissan Leaf but the more I look into it, I'm not sure its the best option. I've pinned my thoughts down to a few, so if you have any experiences or views on these options, fire away.

 

Current car being replaced: 2006 Mazda Premacy 7 seater. I have two kids, so the 7 seater has just been a 'nice to have' but it's mostly my parents we end up taking with us when we all go out for lunch etc. We have another ICE Honda Civic, so this car is primarily a daily round towner. Would look to spend approx $15k.

 

 

 

Option 1 - Nissan Leaf 
PROS - cheapest running costs, emissions
CONS - longevity of the battery 

 

Option 2 - Toyota Prius Alpha hybrid
PROS - 7 seater, range
CONS - seem to hold value and may only find a 2012 for this price.

 

Option 3 - Toyota Aqua hybrid
PROS - Cheap running, seem to be able to get newer car in more interesting colours for same price (as Prius)
CONS - 

 

Option 4 - Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid (PHV)
PROS - Best of both worlds? May be able to do much of the driving on electric, but still be able to take on longer trips or have to worry about range
CONS - not that many aroud. Would be a 2012 (Leafs and Aqua you can often find 2014 etc for same price)

 

I came in thinking of option 1, but leaning more towards Option 4 (but there are reasons to go for 2 and 3)

2097 posts

Uber Geek


  #2528225 24-Jul-2020 14:35
It seems like the battery fatigue thing is becoming more and more affordable to resolve for the Leaf... once you get down to unusable range there may well be an affordable upgrade.

 

I'd be inclined to run a Leaf into the ground - the S models can have double-dins fitted to them to retrofit Android Auto or Apple Car Play capability. In two or three years time the local solutions for battery repair/upgrades that are picking up steam should be a chunk more affordable. 



94 posts

Master Geek


  #2528229 24-Jul-2020 14:45
I've been thinking the same thing. Given the popularity of them as the first 'affordable used EV' in a few years there would be either 3rd party alternatives or companies that recondition them. This is purely speculation though, because from what I understand the only current option is to buy a battery from a wrecked leaf, although I read about a company in NZ that is developing a battery but is looking for people to spend $20k on the prototypes

 
 
 
 


4700 posts

Uber Geek


  #2528239 24-Jul-2020 15:10
If you intend to retain your ICE, Then the leaf is pretty much the cheapest Bang for your $$,

 

But, I get the feeling that you are hoping to be able to downsize to one vehicle ,

 

and if that is the case then go for the PHEV and push out the budget a bit as you will be saving the costs of holding two cars right from the get go....

