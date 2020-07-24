My wife is very interested in getting a Nissan Leaf but the more I look into it, I'm not sure its the best option. I've pinned my thoughts down to a few, so if you have any experiences or views on these options, fire away.

Current car being replaced: 2006 Mazda Premacy 7 seater. I have two kids, so the 7 seater has just been a 'nice to have' but it's mostly my parents we end up taking with us when we all go out for lunch etc. We have another ICE Honda Civic, so this car is primarily a daily round towner. Would look to spend approx $15k.

Option 1 - Nissan Leaf

PROS - cheapest running costs, emissions

CONS - longevity of the battery

Option 2 - Toyota Prius Alpha hybrid

PROS - 7 seater, range

CONS - seem to hold value and may only find a 2012 for this price.

Option 3 - Toyota Aqua hybrid

PROS - Cheap running, seem to be able to get newer car in more interesting colours for same price (as Prius)

CONS -

Option 4 - Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid (PHV)

PROS - Best of both worlds? May be able to do much of the driving on electric, but still be able to take on longer trips or have to worry about range

CONS - not that many aroud. Would be a 2012 (Leafs and Aqua you can often find 2014 etc for same price)

I came in thinking of option 1, but leaning more towards Option 4 (but there are reasons to go for 2 and 3)