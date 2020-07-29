Hey guys,

My wife dropped off her car for a service on her 2016 Kia Sportage. (we've had it since new)

It has done 48k but they consider this the "60k" service, which I guess make sense.

Bill came out to $850 which seems super excessive to me. I realise that having your car serviced at the dealership could be more expensive than the local mechanic but this feels huge.

In the past, we've had service on that car ranging from $300 to $550..

Invoice Includes $305 of labour, $130 Engine Flush, $100 of Oil and about $110 for 2 different filters.

Are they having us on? I don't know much about cars so hard for me to know if that's justified..

Weird part is my wife said when she dropped the car off and the guys prepared the worksheet, he wrote "estimate $800-900" on the sheet. This sounds fishy to me as how would he know?

He also didn't say that to my wife, he just wrote it down. Is that normal?

Any help would be appreciated.

Cheers