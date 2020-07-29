Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Expensive Service for Kia Sportage


#272996 29-Jul-2020 17:06
Hey guys,

 

My wife dropped off her car for a service on her 2016 Kia Sportage. (we've had it since new)
It has done 48k but they consider this the "60k" service, which I guess make sense.

 

Bill came out to $850 which seems super excessive to me. I realise that having your car serviced at the dealership could be more expensive than the local mechanic but this feels huge.

 

In the past, we've had service on that car ranging from $300 to $550..

 

Invoice Includes $305 of labour, $130 Engine Flush, $100 of Oil and about $110 for 2 different filters. 

 

Are they having us on? I don't know much about cars so hard for me to know if that's justified..

 

Weird part is my wife said when she dropped the car off and the guys prepared the worksheet, he wrote "estimate $800-900" on the sheet. This sounds fishy to me as how would he know?

 

He also didn't say that to my wife, he just wrote it down. Is that normal?

 

Any help would be appreciated.

 

Cheers

  #2530878 29-Jul-2020 17:15
Your items don't add up to $850.

We had the previous gen Sportage and never had a service that expensive.

We replaced the Sportage with a Vitara - same dealer. Every service we've ever had they show you the price before. I know this as I usually tell them not to bother with the pollen filter.



  #2530881 29-Jul-2020 17:17
Yeah, I know they don't. There's a few more small items + 15% GST.

 

And yeah, pollen filter is something we could have skipped, I'm sure...

 

Also, Engine flush. how often does it need doing?

 
 
 
 


  #2530897 29-Jul-2020 17:42
I just checked our diesel Ute's service plan for 60k.

Change engine oil
Change oil filter
Change pollen filter
Change air filter
Change fuel filter

That's the same as our 30k service which came out just under $500

Seems very expensive for what you had done.

  #2530911 29-Jul-2020 18:14
gcorgnet:

 

Also, Engine flush. how often does it need doing?

 

 

Is that task specified in the service schedule, or did you agree to it? If not, shouldn't pay for that, or the labour to do it.

