Front tyres have no more profile on the edges, but still enough in the middle. Replace?


#273060 2-Aug-2020 12:46
As per the title, in the middle of both front tyres there's still enough profile, but on the side of the tyres there's a small part that has no profile left. See photo. Should I replace them now or can I wait?

 

  #2533041 2-Aug-2020 12:48
tread needs to be 1.5mm across 3/4 of the tyre face for WOF standard

 

From the photo I would keep driving on them no issue

  #2533057 2-Aug-2020 13:20
Linux:

 

tread needs to be 1.5mm across 3/4 of the tyre face for WOF standard

 

From the photo I would keep driving on them no issue

 

 

Apart from the WOF / safety issue, there's a couple of possibilities here ...

 

Are both edges of each front tyre worn or only one edge?
If both edges are worn and the middle not, then it's probable that the tyres have been under inflated.
If only one edge then you probably have a wheel alignment problem.

 

How new are the tyres in terms of kilometres driven? If this damage has happened over only a few thousand (or less) kilometres, then IMHO it's Suspension & Tyre Shop Time

 
 
 
 




  #2533061 2-Aug-2020 13:33
Don't know how old they are, bought the car a year ago.
It's on the outside only of both tyres.
Safety is very important to me, so guess I'll replace them.

