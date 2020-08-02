Linux: tread needs to be 1.5mm across 3/4 of the tyre face for WOF standard From the photo I would keep driving on them no issue

Apart from the WOF / safety issue, there's a couple of possibilities here ...

Are both edges of each front tyre worn or only one edge?

If both edges are worn and the middle not, then it's probable that the tyres have been under inflated.

If only one edge then you probably have a wheel alignment problem.

How new are the tyres in terms of kilometres driven? If this damage has happened over only a few thousand (or less) kilometres, then IMHO it's Suspension & Tyre Shop Time