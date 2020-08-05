Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)E-Trikes, are there any owners or members with experience of these?


#273119 5-Aug-2020 12:55
I am enquiring about E-Trikes for example https://www.wattwheels.co.nz/product-page/e-trike-ls-xt

 

I would like to hear about experiences with these, ease of use etc and in particular balance and tipping risks

 

Thanks heaps




Mike

 

The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

  #2535115 5-Aug-2020 13:16
There's a good group on FaceBook called "Electric Riders NZ" that has a couple of e-Trike riders in the group. 

 

I'd suggest hitting them up for advice. 




  #2535123 5-Aug-2020 13:25
Handsomedan:

 

There's a good group on FaceBook called "Electric Riders NZ" that has a couple of e-Trike riders in the group. 

 

I'd suggest hitting them up for advice. 

 

 

Cool, thank you very much for that. I shall do that.




Mike

 

The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

