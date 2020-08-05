Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Is there any logical reason our Councils are afraid of red light camears?


732 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#273125 5-Aug-2020 16:18
Send private message quote this post

Literally thousands of Christchurch drivers have it in their skulls red lights are optional.

 

Red light running is an epidemic in Christchurch, with red light running causes over half of injury crashes.

I was hit myself by an Uber driver running a red, he lied through his teeth and said it was my fault.

 

Thank goodness I have a dashcam but it's just the tip of iceberg. 

 

And yet for some unknown reason our elected professionals seem either oblivious or unwilling to actually do anything to stop the practice. 

 

Is there some secret illuminati holding back on red light cameras to catch the arrogant b*stards, or are our elected officials just really poor at their jobs?

I am really confused why this isn't a bigger deal?

 

 

 

Edit: https://thumbs.gfycat.com/ImpeccableScratchyHoopoe-mobile.mp4 this was my experience this morning, but regularly come across this at any point in time. 

Create new topic
29113 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2535323 5-Aug-2020 16:23
Send private message quote this post

A red light camera was installed in Wellington (Karo Dr / Victoria St) but is not operational - I saw that because if it was it would literally catch hundreds of vehicles per day running the red light. I drive through this intersection every night during peak hour and there would hardly be a day go by when I don't see multiple vehicles go through red lights on virtually every light cycle.

 

Maybe it's because it'd be too much work to process all the fines. 😂 I know in the old days with the film speed cameras there was pressure to install one on Aotea Quay but it was estimated it would take several thousand photos per day and from memory the film held something like 100 photos.

 

 

 

 

4763 posts

Uber Geek


  #2535327 5-Aug-2020 16:32
Send private message quote this post

In short, because there is nothing in for the council...

 

The Council has to pay to install the cameras, they then have to pay the police to wade through the data and write the tickets, and then the government gets the fine money....

 

Council's can only enforce stationary offences, if it is moving its the police's responsibility....

 

https://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/articles/news/2019/01/green-light-for-red-light-safety-cameras/

 

"AT owns and installs the red light safety cameras and NZ Police has responsibility for enforcement. Money from infringements goes to the Crown's National Consolidated Fund"

 
 
 
 


4036 posts

Uber Geek


  #2535328 5-Aug-2020 16:34
Send private message quote this post

The red lighters poles were still in place in CHC on Gloucester/Montreal and Bealey until shortly after the quakes.

 

I Believe the ripping of the road cabling had an accelerated effect. Along with the vandalism and ongoing need to do maintenance.

 

Now the traffic centre has HD wireless cameras on a buttload of intersections. Quite an extensive network, if you have a crash at one. They soon know about it by the automated flow rates mixed with camera checks.

 

That article does mention they looked at bringing them back to Colombo Moorhouse, but I'm yet to see it. 

 

An afternoon campaign would net them lots. But equal accusations of 'revenue gathering' for doing so despite being the major factor for injuries in canterbury.

 

If you are on facey, like the transport for christchurch page. You soon see how many daily updates there are for intersection crashes. Averages about 2-3 a day.

'That VDSL Cat'
12446 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2535331 5-Aug-2020 16:37
Send private message quote this post

Next time auckland wants to increase their rates, they should just stick a bunch of these along K road, Queen street and Victoria street. will make bank off even the buses...

 

 

 

if only that was actually true anyway..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

253 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2535332 5-Aug-2020 16:38
Send private message quote this post

Having only recently moved to Chch, I have noticed this of the drivers around here... Although in saying that, there are number of intersections (mainly if you're turning right) where you wouldn't be able get through if you didn't run a red... I've noticed that there aren't many dedicated 'right turn' traffic lights around, forcing these motorists to absolutely gap it when traffic lights turns amber/red... Which inevitably also prompts the motorists behind to follow..

2418 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2535333 5-Aug-2020 16:39
Send private message quote this post

There are also no votes in it.

Our childish public belief is after all that speed tickits are revenue gathering not an incentive to follow the laws.

Red light cameras will invoke a similar response in a loud minority whom media will give too much attention to.

1672 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2535334 5-Aug-2020 16:39
Send private message quote this post

Make life easier for yourself, come to Whakatane. No red light cameras, no red lights at all, or amber or green...




rb99

 
 
 
 


4036 posts

Uber Geek


  #2535337 5-Aug-2020 16:45
Send private message quote this post

And that turning on red is a bit of a have. Try Papanui and Harewood at peak and see how many busses do it.

 

70% of the time red runners (more so on turning) the cause is the straight ahead traffic not wanting to stop on amber like you are meant to and let the turning traffic complete it

 

The remaining 30% is the aholes who think they can use the red to skip waiting another sequence.

 

There's 2 overlaps. Do not enter an intersection unless your exit is clear (this could also mean turning across traffic as giving way is a requirement). And, you are permitted to complete your turn as the light phases, but before the red. And must NOT ENTER the same intersection. When in reality the next 2 cars run it too.

 

2) While a yellow signal in the form of an arrow is displayed,—

  (a) a driver facing the signal must not enter the controlled area and
must not make the movement indicated by the signal, unless the driver
intends to proceed in the direction indicated by the signal and, when the
signal first appears, the driver’s vehicle is so close to the controlled
area that it cannot safely be stopped before entering the area:

Create new topic




News »

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.