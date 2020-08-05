Literally thousands of Christchurch drivers have it in their skulls red lights are optional.

Red light running is an epidemic in Christchurch, with red light running causes over half of injury crashes.



I was hit myself by an Uber driver running a red, he lied through his teeth and said it was my fault.

Thank goodness I have a dashcam but it's just the tip of iceberg.

And yet for some unknown reason our elected professionals seem either oblivious or unwilling to actually do anything to stop the practice.

Is there some secret illuminati holding back on red light cameras to catch the arrogant b*stards, or are our elected officials just really poor at their jobs?



I am really confused why this isn't a bigger deal?

Edit: https://thumbs.gfycat.com/ImpeccableScratchyHoopoe-mobile.mp4 this was my experience this morning, but regularly come across this at any point in time.