5798 posts

Uber Geek


#273131 6-Aug-2020 09:27


Thinking about replacing our Mazda3 SP25, which could best be described as a warm hatch - reasonable power, good passenger comfort and excellent handling.  I like the hatchback format but I'd quite like something faster.

 

Interested in hearing about suggestions for replacement.

 

 

 

Attributes I would like are: -

 

  • Power
  • Handling
  • Comfortable
  • Good headroom (something I really like about the Mazda)
  • Good technology - car apps, blind spot, intelligent cruise control
  • Heated seats would be nice
  • Mechanically reliable
  • Petrol powered
  • <$60k new

 




Mike

977 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2535574 6-Aug-2020 09:37


Civic Type R? If they could bring out a slightly prettier version it would be more palatable.

158 posts

Master Geek


  #2535598 6-Aug-2020 09:58


I'd keep the mazda as a daily driver and buy yourself some kind of sports car to feed your power obsession if it was me.

 

 

 

Otherwise probably the Honda mudguard mentioned.

 

 

 
 
 
 


1674 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2535600 6-Aug-2020 10:01


Ford Focus ST ?




rb99

2889 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2535601 6-Aug-2020 10:01


Have you thought about a near new or ex-demo? 

 

Could get a proper hot hatch at those prices if you are prepared to go "not-quite-new"...

 

 

 

Like this: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/hyundai/i30-n/listing/2393394561?bof=qgacx8pb

 

or this: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/hyundai/i30-n/listing/2695860716?bof=qgacx8pb

 

or even this: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/ford/focus/listing/2668763538?bof=qgacx8pb

 

Or a slightly larger "hatch" : https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/kia/stinger/listing/2621168370?bof=fwmcjvpd

 

Personally, I think the Hyundai i30N gives great bang for buck and reviews have been largely positive. But for $60k you can get a twin turbo Kia Stinger, which is most definitely "a bit faster"...

 

 

 

 




rb99
Handsome Dan is currently WFH.
Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.
need to transfer money overseas? I use Transferwise 

Banana?
5002 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2535617 6-Aug-2020 10:12


The i30N would be my pick of a 'hot' hatch I think. 

 

Stinger too (but not a hatch, and it's RWD).

 

 

 

Golf GTI might be another option, but they'd cost more than that new (and not sure you'd want one too second hand).

721 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2535624 6-Aug-2020 10:30


Golf GTI, no question about it.

 

$57k brand new.

 

The only box it doesn't tick is the heated seats – unless you pay extra (approx $4k I believe) for the leather seat package (which I have) which does have heated seats.

 

I'm on my third GTI (MK4, MK5, and now my current MK7) and I can't say enough good things about them.

15328 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2535626 6-Aug-2020 10:37


@MikeAqua a Suzuki Ignis will fulfil all your needs and dreams 




Mike

 

Consultant

 


The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

 
 
 
 


4914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2535628 6-Aug-2020 10:41


Merc AMG A43 or Audi RS3 Go on  - cos you're going to win Lotto on Saturday.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

4682 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2535629 6-Aug-2020 10:42


trig42:

 

The i30N would be my pick of a 'hot' hatch I think. 

 

 

The i30N would absolutely be my pick if you want a serious hot hatch but if you're not taking it on a track then I would question why you need 180kw+. The variants of the i30 and Cerato with the 150kw turbo engine would still provide excellent performance at a lower price, although their performance wouldn't be noticeably different from the Mazda3 that you are replacing.

 

For a while now there have been rumours of Mazda potentially offering their 170kw turbo petrol engine in a Mazda3 which would effectively resurrect the MPS, but it's unclear whether it will ever happen. Even if they do it, there's no guarantee it would be available in NZ.

3252 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2535631 6-Aug-2020 10:45


Mazda CX-30 ? Its basically a Mazda 3 but SUV height. The new Mazda 3 has less boot room

