Thinking about replacing our Mazda3 SP25, which could best be described as a warm hatch - reasonable power, good passenger comfort and excellent handling. I like the hatchback format but I'd quite like something faster.
Interested in hearing about suggestions for replacement.
Attributes I would like are: -
- Power
- Handling
- Comfortable
- Good headroom (something I really like about the Mazda)
- Good technology - car apps, blind spot, intelligent cruise control
- Heated seats would be nice
- Mechanically reliable
- Petrol powered
- <$60k new