I currently pay $170 per month to park my car, so have been considering buying an electric scooter and parking a little further out of the CBD where there is free parking and using an electric scooter to get in. On wet days I could still use public parking at $15 a day and still be much better off. Do you currently do something similar or have a recommendation?
I'm slightly over 100kg and things like the Xiaomi M365 and Segway ES2 have a 100kg limit. I'm guessing they probably still work at 105kg with reduced speed and range, but it's a matter of whether they wouldn't honour the warranty if it broke within a year. I won't be commuting to work on it, only do a few km per day.
Also, before you suggest I bike, I drop my daughter at her school on the way to work. I would happily walk the distance from where I park, but it's more a matter of how long it takes me to get to my desk and working... I don't want to be strolling in after 9am.