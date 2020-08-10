Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273198 10-Aug-2020 09:58
I currently pay $170 per month to park my car, so have been considering buying an electric scooter and parking a little further out of the CBD where there is free parking and using an electric scooter to get in. On wet days I could still use public parking at $15 a day and still be much better off. Do you currently do something similar or have a recommendation?

 

I'm slightly over 100kg and things like the Xiaomi M365 and Segway ES2 have a 100kg limit. I'm guessing they probably still work at 105kg with reduced speed and range, but it's a matter of whether they wouldn't honour the warranty if it broke within a year. I won't be commuting to work on it, only do a few km per day. 

 

Also, before you suggest I bike, I drop my daughter at her school on the way to work. I would happily walk the distance from where I park, but it's more a matter of how long it takes me to get to my desk and working... I don't want to be strolling in after 9am. 

  #2537678 10-Aug-2020 10:25
I have a Mi M365 Pro and weigh 92kg plus bags/clothes etc. I know of many much heavier people that ride these with no issues. 

 

I use mine to commute to the bus station, then from the bus stop in town to my office which is a couple of Km's each way on each leg, so around 5km a day give or take.

 

I had the original M365 but found that the battery sag (reduction in torque/power) when at or about 50% charge was getting annoying and the battery needed charging more often than I would have hoped. 

 

My Pro, on the other hand, has a larger battery, more powerful motor and is all together a better experience. 

 

I've modded my Firmware and get almost no battery sag until I am at or about 15% battery, which is fantastic for longer rides or for less frequent charging. 

 

 

 

Hills can be your only real problem for a heavier rider - too steep and you'll need to push and there's also the potential for over-burdening the motor, which will cause it to stop temporarily. Also riding down a steep hill with KERS on (regenerative braking) if you have a full battery can also have some unintended consequences, but I have never personally experienced these issues. 

 

 

 

I would make sure you do a bit of research and see what you really want from it. It may seem that the basic model Segway/Mi will do for you right now, but you quickly get used to the speed/power and want more. A little more out of either the Segway ES4 or the Xiaomi M365 Pro will probably see you through that OK. 

 

There are more expensive and more powerful scooters out there, but from a budget-scooter perspective you've probably picked the ones that are least risk. 

 

 




  #2537723 10-Aug-2020 10:38
I hope you're not over 50 and considering an M365 Pro....

 

