I actually used to work in vehicle leasing & finance a few years ago (my info might be a little outdated).

Leasing had/has benefits re having a full-service lease, where you get servicing and maintenance included, the ability to offset some of the cost of the lease against tax (can't remember quite how that works, but it's an operating cost as opposed to a capital cost), plus the ability to upgrade before the end of the lease at the same price, if the circumstances fit.

From memory it was better for a company to have a full-maintenance operating lease than to buy, but the exact calculations escape me at present.

Also assuming that there is no interest cost associated with paying cash, the equivalent cost to pay off $50K over 3 or 4 years is as follows (rounded up to the nearest dollar);

50,000.00 / 36 = $1339

50,000.00 / 48 = $1042

Assume the $50k car is worth around $15k at the end of the period.