I just added my oldest child to our car insurance. AMI emailed a PDF of the policy cover letter, part of which reads....

For any drivers not named in the Policy Schedule:



Driver aged 25 years and over $400

Driver aged 21-24 years $650

Driver aged 16-20 years $900

But, in the fully worded policy document....

While you are under 25, there is no cover for any loss or damage if your vehicle is being driven by or

is in the charge of any other person who is under the age of 25, unless that person is:

ii named in the Policy Schedule

The cover letter says unnamed 16-20yr old drivers are covered, the full policy document wording says they are not .

Phoned AMI and the rep said the cover letter was 'confusing' and the fine detail applies. I objected to the word 'confusing' and said that the cover letter is wrong, not confusing. The rep did agree with that view (said they would refer this for correction, but will they?).

Which then got me thinking. Would the cover letter or the full policy wording take precedence in the event of a claim? I'm not going to test that one out haha.