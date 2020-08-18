Does anyone have any direct experience with LED bars as Driving Lights (i.e. additional main beam lamps)?

I'm going to fit a nudge bar and some additional main beams to my Pajero. On the old Pajero I had a pair of spots, which were great for night driving on secondary roads. When I fitted those, LED was niche and bars weren't available at all.

Info online suggest that spots are better for distance and bars are better for width. However, I've had no direct experience, so I'm keen to hear from people who have.

Of course, I'll ensure that whatever I fit is compliant. I currently have one pair of main beam lamps so I can legally fit another pair.