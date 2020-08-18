Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)LED bars as Driving Lights


5858 posts

Uber Geek


#273348 18-Aug-2020 07:21
Does anyone have any direct experience with LED bars as Driving Lights (i.e. additional main beam lamps)?

 

I'm going to fit a nudge bar and some additional main beams to my Pajero.  On the old Pajero I had a pair of spots, which were great for night driving on secondary roads.  When I fitted those, LED was niche and bars weren't available at all.

 

Info online suggest that spots are better for distance and bars are better for width.  However, I've had no direct experience, so I'm keen to hear from people who have.

 

Of course, I'll ensure that whatever I fit is compliant.  I currently have one pair of main beam lamps so I can legally  fit another pair.




Mike

2265 posts

Uber Geek


  #2543317 18-Aug-2020 07:36
I believe you can get light bars in flood or spot types. The little 6" ones do.

I'm pretty sure they fall under the same rules as spots, and can only be on with high beams. Must be off when on low beam.




Electrician.

 

Location: Dunedin

 

 

