was looking at home car battery charger for the wet (non lithium) car battery ... and they range from a few quid at the warehouse to a few hundred bucks ...

which one is a good one to buy?

the specs range from 5 amp to 25 amp, 7 stage to 9 stage?!

edit - vehicle = van with lots of electrics - i recall the AA fitted a "bigger than standard car" battery

thanks for any recommendation