Basically, an electric moped (LA) class. I've never wanted to to own a nifty 50, between the noise and it just looking stupid (no offense meant to those that do it!)
But what about this thing?! electric chopper
Seems like the requirements on the NZTA website for an LA class aren't too stringent. Has anyone had any experience with something similar? I see are least one NZ company sells the non registerable version without the turn signals and mirrors etc
Very tempted to take a gamble on this but wanted to see if there's any people here that have imported a scooter or anything similar to this? Or have knowledge on what it requires to meet LA class.... And also they have a minimum order quantity of two 😂😅