So recently I've been trying to find a cheaper and greener way to commute to and from work and considered everything from biking, to bus, to driving to the outskirts of the CBD and using a scooter to get in. But for various reasons one idea has stuck... I just don't know of anyone the that does it.Basically, an electric moped (LA) class. I've never wanted to to own a nifty 50, between the noise and it just looking stupid (no offense meant to those that do it!)But what about this thing?! electric chopper Seems like the requirements on the NZTA website for an LA class aren't too stringent. Has anyone had any experience with something similar? I see are least one NZ company sells the non registerable version without the turn signals and mirrors etcVery tempted to take a gamble on this but wanted to see if there's any people here that have imported a scooter or anything similar to this? Or have knowledge on what it requires to meet LA class.... And also they have a minimum order quantity of two 😂😅