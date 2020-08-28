Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Zero Tolerance Limits now


74 posts

Master Geek


#274560 28-Aug-2020 21:25


Looks like the police have decided to drop all speed tolerance of the speed limits to zero.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/122592414/zero-tolerance-on-speeding-drivers-all-year-round-as-cops-get-tough-on-motorists

 

Yes the law is the law and we should not speed, for me there is more issue with those who will now crawl along at 30 or 40km/hr to "stay safe" and below the limit.

 

Not sure how well this will work- enforcement really needs to be respected by those it applies to and no tolerance seems too strict, 5km/hr to me seems fairer but still strict


2131 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2551583 28-Aug-2020 21:36


Cruise control can take you slightly over the limit. Especially if road slightly down hill.

I don’t agree with it, see what happens. Might have to set it 5km below the limit.

713 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2551630 28-Aug-2020 21:53


Bit ridiculous, not everyone has cruise control and we don't need everyone to be watching their speedo more than the road

 
 
 
 


1072 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2551633 28-Aug-2020 21:59


Of course people won't be too happy, but the old situation was a bit crazy when looked at objectively.

 

The police had a public policy that allowed speeding of up to 10km/h, but that decreased to 4km/h on certain weekends and to Zero outside schools.

gzt

11575 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2551637 28-Aug-2020 22:02


rugrat: Cruise control can take you slightly over the limit. Especially if road slightly down hill.

The average cruise control isn't designed to maintain the correct speed on much of a downhill.

87 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2551640 28-Aug-2020 22:17


That is so difficult. My car constantly creeps past the 50 and it’s not even noticeable. I struggle to keep it exactly under the limit and eyes are constantly on the speedo. As for the Wellington central speed limit now at 30. The car is fighting me to stay at 30, its slower than the bikes passing me.
This is clearly just revenue gathering and nothing to do with safety.

785 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2551641 28-Aug-2020 22:18


If I'm being cynical, you've got to pay for the Govt Covid relief package somehow. Seems more of a revenue gathering exercise rather than a safety thing.

 

Are people\drivers now going to be so worried about being ticketed, that they are concentrating on the speedometer, more than the road?

 

And on a more serious note, does anyone know the minimum length of a passing lane (on a normal, 1 lane each way highway) ? The reason behind that question is how much distance do you need to overtake a 2 trailer (B Double ?) truck doing 90km/h when you are doing 100 km/h (max) ? If I'm right, you need at least 100m of clear road after overtaking for the pass to be completed safely.

4157 posts

Uber Geek


  #2551643 28-Aug-2020 22:22


WyleECoyoteNZ:

 

Are people\drivers now going to be so worried about being ticketed, that they are concentrating on the speedometer, more than the road?

 

 

Same was said about the no tolerance holidays.

 

Nothing changed.

 

Doubt anything will now. The leniency (or rather officer discretion) will still be there. It can also include driver education over a ticket. But it opens the book to not be so lenient is all.

 
 
 
 


785 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2551654 28-Aug-2020 22:44


Oblivian:

 

WyleECoyoteNZ:

 

Are people\drivers now going to be so worried about being ticketed, that they are concentrating on the speedometer, more than the road?

 

 

Same was said about the no tolerance holidays.

 

Nothing changed.

 

Doubt anything will now. The leniency (or rather officer discretion) will still be there. It can also include driver education over a ticket. But it opens the book to not be so lenient is all.

 

 

But will it? The limit on the open road is 100km/h, they are saying THAT is the limit, and it always was. Therefore, they are saying there is no leniency anymore. They are effectively saying there is no officer discretion, and if you are caught on radar\laser at 101km/h, you could\will be fined.

 

It will be interesting to hear the AA's response over the weekend.

3396 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2551655 28-Aug-2020 22:45


Oblivian:

Same was said about the no tolerance holidays.


Nothing changed.


Doubt anything will now. The leniency (or rather officer discretion) will still be there. It can also include driver education over a ticket. But it opens the book to not be so lenient is all.



I read “We don’t have a threshold,” Welch told Stuff, “we don’t have anything other than the speed limit.

“That’s what we will enforce.” as the officer discretion has been removed. If they stop you, you will get a ticket.

It is based on lower average speeds result in fewer serious accidents. In the lower north island I find so many road works the average speed is already lowered. With that and the periods of lockdown it may take some time before the police can honestly claim any credit.

4157 posts

Uber Geek


  #2551656 28-Aug-2020 22:59


Bung: 
I read “We don’t have a threshold,” Welch told Stuff, “we don’t have anything other than the speed limit.

“That’s what we will enforce.” as the officer discretion has been removed. If they stop you, you will get a ticket.

It is based on lower average speeds result in fewer serious accidents. In the lower north island I find so many road works the average speed is already lowered. With that and the periods of lockdown it may take some time before the police can honestly claim any credit.

 

Note I referred to a very specific piece quoted. Everyone watching the road as a result. Causing more stupidity. There was an uproar to the 'no tolerance holidays' Referring to this. And it seemed to just not happen.

 

And my latter portion.. right now. Matches your reply. There's a massive IF. When you do 105 at present. Do you instantly get pulled over? no. They target hard speeder with specific reasons or certain scenarios or pieces of road.

 

(hell you can usually follow them doing 10-15 over and they don't suddenly slow down with a tail-er..)

 

This won't mean every single car doing 1km over the limit will be pulled up from today. They don't even bother to do that pre this.

 

Sure, if you do get pulled they may dish out bunch more tickets than previous. But it still involves the core requirement of pulling someone over first. And the morons that pass me a lot faster than I'm going every day still seem to miss that boat quite happily.

 

Until it says 'we will be pulling more people over more often'. Then we can start to panic that much is about to change just because the potential 'free ride' is gone. A sudden increased surge is yet to be seen.






