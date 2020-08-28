Looks like the police have decided to drop all speed tolerance of the speed limits to zero.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/122592414/zero-tolerance-on-speeding-drivers-all-year-round-as-cops-get-tough-on-motorists

Yes the law is the law and we should not speed, for me there is more issue with those who will now crawl along at 30 or 40km/hr to "stay safe" and below the limit.

Not sure how well this will work- enforcement really needs to be respected by those it applies to and no tolerance seems too strict, 5km/hr to me seems fairer but still strict