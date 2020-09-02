Hi

I've got a 2009 BMW 550i in pretty good condition inside (and pretty much fully specced as far as I can tell from the VIN) however it has suffered paint degredation despite it being looked after... I now no longer use it for a daily runner, I ebike to work normally or work from home so its sitting on the driveway and effectively burning money on insurance and maintenance. I contacted Turners who gave a breif appraisal and said that they would be unwilling to buy it but it should sell private; however in the current environment I'm seeing a few older 550i's sitting on trademe for months without shifting. It was suggested that I have a look at the car cash companies as a comparison and see how much they would offer compared to a potential price on Trademe etc.

Has anyone used a cash paying companies for buying cars? I'm curious to know how low ball they go and whether people have found it worth the time especially for cars that are mechanically sound (I've spent ~5K getting the engine to a good state), good quality inside etc.?

If anyone else has shifted their cars recently, how was the responses to any private ads or trademe stuff? Sitting a long time or went quite quick.

Thanks,

Chris