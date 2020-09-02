Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Selling my car - 'Cash for Cars' companies - Anyone used them?


2057 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#275649 2-Sep-2020 11:00
Send private message quote this post

Hi

 

I've got a 2009 BMW 550i in pretty good condition inside (and pretty much fully specced as far as I can tell from the VIN) however it has suffered paint degredation despite it being looked after... I now no longer use it for a daily runner, I ebike to work normally or work from home so its sitting on the driveway and effectively burning money on insurance and maintenance.  I contacted Turners who gave a breif appraisal and said that they would be unwilling to buy it but it should sell private; however in the current environment I'm seeing a few older 550i's sitting on trademe for months without shifting.  It was suggested that I have a look at the car cash companies as a comparison and see how much they would offer compared to a potential price on Trademe etc.

 

Has anyone used a cash paying companies for buying cars?  I'm curious to know how low ball they go and whether people have found it worth the time especially for cars that are mechanically sound (I've spent ~5K getting the engine to a good state), good quality inside etc.?

 

If anyone else has shifted their cars recently, how was the responses to any private ads or trademe stuff?  Sitting a long time or went quite quick.

 

Thanks,

 

Chris

Create new topic
1107 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2555497 2-Sep-2020 11:06
Send private message quote this post

These types of companies generally buy cars to scrap so expect very low offers. Best bet is chuck it on Trademe / facebook and undercut similar cars if you want to shift it quickly

1442 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2555498 2-Sep-2020 11:07
Send private message quote this post

it would be 40-50% less of what you could get selling privately. Again depending on the state of the car. turners already said no as they don't see quick turn around for the car.




helping others at evgenyk.nz

 
 
 
 




2057 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2555501 2-Sep-2020 11:12
Send private message quote this post

Yep that is what I took from them was that the market is slow moving and the car, while in a 'reasonably' good state, won't be a quick seller and will sit on their books for some time I feel... hence the question around the cash buyers as a method of getting rid given I don't need it and the longer it sits there the more of a liability it may become... Services are ~700NZD, repair work can be anything although the engine is good now so its general car wear amplified by BMW prices.... Turners did suggest they may offer $5K which would be in line with their private price appraisal.

54 posts

Master Geek


  #2555511 2-Sep-2020 11:28
Send private message quote this post

I'd say they'd probably give you a few $100 - that's it. The ones sitting on TM are probably overpriced, need to sell at the price the market is buying

Create new topic




News »

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.