The time has come to replace our diesel Hyundai i30 wagon. Small station wagons are rare these days. We have been looking at 2019 Ford Focus S/W’s like this https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/ford/focus/listing/2452056909?bof=kid5vcu5 It has a conventional 8 speed auto not the troublesome DCT of earlier models. Is there anything else I should be aware of?