Has anyone here used a rapiddrytowel?
https://nz.rapiddrytowels.com/
Is it as good a they claim?
Got confronted with a FB ad with lots of positive comments but I'd rather hear firsthand from trusted fellow GZ'ers.
They are microfibre and work to a point. We have a few for the caravan as they do dry fast but I am not convinced that they dry the skin completely. My wife hates the feel of them as much as she hates using polystyrene as a mouse pad.
I bought one years back, and have been using it every time to dry my car (mainly after a wash)!
They do work as they claim and they dry nicely too.
I don't just use it for my car though, i often take it with me to playgrounds after a rainy day when the slides / swings are wet, they are super handy in wiping them down for my son to play with.
Even after years of use, they still work as advertised, so i'd recommend it :)