Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Purchased a trailer with no rego


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#275772 8-Sep-2020 20:25
Send private message quote this post

I recently purchased a trailer, which had a cancelled registration (last registered 10 years ago). The purchase was all above board. I purchased it from a guy that refurbs trailers as a side business. He showed me some of the frames of other trailers he was refurbing.

 

The trailer has a WOF that is valid until the end of the year, but no rego. What I didn't understand at the time of purchase was that the transfer of ownership works differently if the vehicle is not currently registered. I said to him at the time that I would sort out the change of ownership later that night. If it were a car, I would have done it on the spot.

 

My understanding is that it's now on me to re-register the trailer, but I'm having difficulty understanding what the process is. The NZTA website says I need sufficient proof that I should own the vehicle. The only real proof I have is the Trademe auction that I won. The seller isn't very responsive to my emails, but that isn't unusual for him.

 

What would be my best next step?

Create new topic
6772 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2560504 8-Sep-2020 20:35
Send private message quote this post

I take it you got a receipt from the Trademe dealer? Even just a hand written one

474 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2560535 8-Sep-2020 21:41
Send private message quote this post

Can't you just register it as a new trailer, homebuilt. Get new plates etc and 3 years of WOF.

 
 
 
 


342 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2560536 8-Sep-2020 21:49
Send private message quote this post

How has it got a wof without being registered?

2014 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2560539 8-Sep-2020 22:06
Send private message quote this post

I agree with larknz

 

You can't get a WOF without a rego!

 

WOF needs a rego to be attached to.




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

50 posts

Geek


  #2560540 8-Sep-2020 22:06
Send private message quote this post

larknz: How has it got a wof without being registered?

 

Can't be done with a car but I think different rules apply to trailers. 

 

 

Create new topic




News »

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.