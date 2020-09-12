https://stormrides.nz/products/mercane-widewheel-pro?variant=31300862935172
So any "real world" reviews from people here on the forums that have used one, as the only topics posted i can see are for Zero and Mi Electric Scooter.
Cheers
Not a real world review, but advice received. My wife was looking at scooters a while back and was keen on this because of the wide wheel and the thought of no flats. We were told that traction on these is very poor on wet surfaces which was a factor in deciding to not get one. The other major factor was solid tyres would transmit a lot of vibration up the handlebars and into the riders hands, making the the ride uncomfortable.
Well that would be real bugger, you would think with wider tyres, you'd have more traction.
On flat, dry, high grip terrain, yes.
However, wider tyres spread the weight over a larger surface area, therefore reducing the "cutting effect" (for want of a better term) through the wet layer on top of a hard surface & reducing the grip. The tyre will essentially just slide on top of the surface.
Wider tyres are great for not sinking into soft ground, hence the reason why tractors & other large machinery have such large tyres, or tracks.