Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Mercane Widewheel Pro


278 posts

Ultimate Geek


#275839 12-Sep-2020 15:04
Send private message quote this post

So I'm thinking of getting one of these "widewheel" scooters, they seem to have good reviews, and as a bonus no flat tyres!

https://stormrides.nz/products/mercane-widewheel-pro?variant=31300862935172

So any "real world" reviews from people here on the forums that have used one, as the only topics posted i can see are for Zero and Mi Electric Scooter.

Cheers





tenkan

Create new topic
3583 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2562919 12-Sep-2020 15:21
Send private message quote this post

Not a real world review, but advice received. My wife was looking at scooters a while back and was keen on this because of the wide wheel and the thought of no flats. We were told that traction on these is very poor on wet surfaces which was a factor in deciding to not get one. The other major factor was solid tyres would transmit a lot of vibration up the handlebars and into the riders hands, making the the ride uncomfortable.



278 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2562921 12-Sep-2020 15:45
Send private message quote this post

"We were told that traction on these is very poor on wet surfaces"

Well that would be real bugger, you would think with wider tyres, you'd have more traction.
Yeah with very little suspension movement it would be a little hard off road! But the importers state that with the wider tyres it actually helps with those annoying little potholes on the footpath?

This from their website/marketing blurb.

"Coupled with the dual suspension, the airless wide tyres offer a smooth ride and allow you to tackle almost any terrain."




tenkan

 
 
 
 


123 posts

Master Geek


  #2562926 12-Sep-2020 16:20
Send private message quote this post


Well that would be real bugger, you would think with wider tyres, you'd have more traction.

 

On flat, dry, high grip terrain, yes.

 

However, wider tyres spread the weight over a larger surface area, therefore reducing the "cutting effect" (for want of a better term) through the wet layer on top of a hard surface & reducing the grip. The tyre will essentially just slide on top of the surface.

 

Wider tyres are great for not sinking into soft ground, hence the reason why tractors & other large machinery have such large tyres, or tracks.

Create new topic




News »

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.