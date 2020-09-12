

Well that would be real bugger, you would think with wider tyres, you'd have more traction.



On flat, dry, high grip terrain, yes.

However, wider tyres spread the weight over a larger surface area, therefore reducing the "cutting effect" (for want of a better term) through the wet layer on top of a hard surface & reducing the grip. The tyre will essentially just slide on top of the surface.

Wider tyres are great for not sinking into soft ground, hence the reason why tractors & other large machinery have such large tyres, or tracks.