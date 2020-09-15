Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Bootlace Crimp into Automative Crimp?
MikeAqua

#275885 15-Sep-2020 10:21
Can I crimp a bootlace onto a fine wire and then crimp an automotive terminal onto the bootlace?

 

Background
I have some very, fine (>AWG-24) wires (NMEA-0183 leads) that I need to terminate on my boat.  This lead carries the position data from the plotter to the VHF

 

As this is a marine application, I'm using adhesive heat shrink terminals , overlaid with adhesive heat shrink tube, onto a ring-screw terminal block

 

The terminals I'm using, don't crimp down tight enough for the very fine wires the manufacturer provides (please note the spec for the terminals seems to be in wire diameter, not mm2).

 

 




Mike

BlueShift
  #2564256 15-Sep-2020 10:53
I'm not a marine electrician, but I'm pretty sure that bootlaces won't conduct electricity. I'd suggest using wire.

wellygary
  #2564257 15-Sep-2020 10:57
BlueShift:

 

I'm not a marine electrician, but I'm pretty sure that bootlaces won't conduct electricity. I'd suggest using wire.

 

 

 

 

A bootlace crimp is steel,  its called that because it looks like a what's on a bootlace, its not the same.. :)

