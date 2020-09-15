Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Elderly unlicensed driver buying a car
Tockly

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


#275886 15-Sep-2020 11:24
Send private message quote this post

Sorry couldn't think of a better subject...

 

Anyway I have a issue that I'd like to chuck out there and see what others opinions are.

 

So I know of a 82 year old who has very poor eye sight, is extremely deaf and is currently unlicensed due to an accident a couple of years ago. The said accident happened in a carpark while he was driving a 1600cc Toyota Corolla. This gent has now gone out and brought himself a V8 Mercedes S Class!! And anyone who knows cars knows those things are built like battle tanks.

 

As mentioned he has no license and frankly if he took the exam he would certainly fail. He refuses to wear his glasses and hearing aids. Has been banned from the local buses due to his abusive ways. But has never done anything bad enough to warrant police involvement.

 

How do I stop him from buying this car? Do I ring the police? Will they be able to do anything as it's not illegal to buy a car without a license. Even if they visit him, he won't open the door as he won't hear them knocking!

 

Do I ring the car yard and let them know? Would they care? They're getting their money!!

 

I am really worried that he is going to kill some innocent person, but I don't know how to prevent it!

 

Any suggestions?




 

Create new topic
wellygary
4892 posts

Uber Geek


  #2564283 15-Sep-2020 11:41
Send private message quote this post

This gent has now gone out and brought himself a V8 Mercedes S Class

 

Do I ring the car yard and let them know? Would they care?

 

Has he actually bought the car yet?, if the transaction has been done then its pretty much out of the car yard's hands..

 

 

 

But I think the best approach is probably via people they trust ( rather than police enforcement). what do his family think about it?... his neighbours? -

 

Also you might want to call someone like Age Concern and see if they have any advice on how to approach this ...

allan
1299 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2564286 15-Sep-2020 11:53
Send private message quote this post

Yeah it's not easy. Had sort of similar issue with my Dad when he was around the same age.

 

He'd had a couple of accidents (both his fault) in quick succession and we did not want him driving again. Had a quiet word with both the insurer and the panel beater who agreed that the advice would be that "the vehice would not be repairable". We then discussed with him that he would have difficulty in learning to drive any replacement vehicle. He eventually agreed with us, but it took some persuading I have to say.

 

All I can say is "good luck".

 
 
 
 


Wheelbarrow01
1016 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2564287 15-Sep-2020 11:54
Send private message quote this post

Whose name is he going to register the car in? It's my understanding you need a valid license to register a car in your name....

 

While registration and ownership are two different things, a dealer won't let a car leave their yard unless the registration has been transferred into the purchaser's name. As far as I know this is not possible if the purchaser has no licence.

Tockly

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2564289 15-Sep-2020 11:59
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

This gent has now gone out and brought himself a V8 Mercedes S Class

 

Do I ring the car yard and let them know? Would they care?

 

Has he actually bought the car yet?, if the transaction has been done then its pretty much out of the car yard's hands..

 

 

 

But I think the best approach is probably via people they trust ( rather than police enforcement). what do his family think about it?... his neighbours? -

 

Also you might want to call someone like Age Concern and see if they have any advice on how to approach this ...

 

 

No he is in the process of buying the car at the moment.

 

His family and friends have trying to stop him but he was very abusive and dismissed them as "being a bunch of thieves after his money". He's a VERY difficult person to deal with. He told people that Covid was just his daughters way of trying to stop him going out of the house!!

 

We tried Age Concern, but as he hasn't done anything illegal they weren't able to assist. As always seems to be the way, they don't get any funding to prevent things, they just clean up the mess awards!




 

xpd

xpd
Mask enabled
10713 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2564290 15-Sep-2020 12:00
Send private message quote this post

Talk to local police and at least let them know, then if they do see it out on the road they can do a "random" stop and check it out and go from there.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 

I Twitch occasionally and take part in Folding@Home

wellygary
4892 posts

Uber Geek


  #2564291 15-Sep-2020 12:00
Send private message quote this post

Wheelbarrow01:

 

Whose name is he going to register the car in? It's my understanding you need a valid license to register a car in your name....

 

While registration and ownership are two different things, a dealer won't let a car leave their yard unless the registration has been transferred into the purchaser's name. As far as I know this is not possible if the purchaser has no licence.

 

 

No, I think you just need ID.. a passport will do... 

 

Complete the Notice by person acquiring motor vehicle form
(MR13B) and give it to an agent with the fee of $9.00 (incl.
GST).2. You’ll need to produce your New Zealand driver licence as
proof of identification. If you don’t have your driver licence,
you’ll need to show other ID that includes your full name,
signature and date of birth.

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/resources/factsheets/41/docs/41-buying-selling-your-obligations.pdf

 

 

wellygary
4892 posts

Uber Geek


  #2564292 15-Sep-2020 12:02
Send private message quote this post

Tockly:

 

wellygary:

 

This gent has now gone out and brought himself a V8 Mercedes S Class

 

Do I ring the car yard and let them know? Would they care?

 

Has he actually bought the car yet?, if the transaction has been done then its pretty much out of the car yard's hands..

 

 

 

But I think the best approach is probably via people they trust ( rather than police enforcement). what do his family think about it?... his neighbours? -

 

Also you might want to call someone like Age Concern and see if they have any advice on how to approach this ...

 

 

No he is in the process of buying the car at the moment.

 

His family and friends have trying to stop him but he was very abusive and dismissed them as "being a bunch of thieves after his money". He's a VERY difficult person to deal with. He told people that Covid was just his daughters way of trying to stop him going out of the house!!

 

We tried Age Concern, but as he hasn't done anything illegal they weren't able to assist. As always seems to be the way, they don't get any funding to prevent things, they just clean up the mess awards!

 

 

If he does buy it, as a last resort you could sneak round and let the tyres down :)

 
 
 
 


Bung
3429 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2564307 15-Sep-2020 12:42
Send private message quote this post

wellygary: If he does buy it, as a last resort you could sneak round and let the tyres down :)


That was reputedly the way that Muldoon's staff dealt with his self drive car when he'd had too many.

In another thread I mentioned a young unlicensed driver hell bent on reviving cars from a scrapyard. The Police weren't able to catch him at it partly because he waited until early morning to drive them but at least they knew to stop him on sight.

surfisup1000
4808 posts

Uber Geek


  #2564315 15-Sep-2020 12:57
Send private message quote this post

Put him under surveillance and call the cops whenever he drives... let them know about this clown.

kotuku4
377 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2564324 15-Sep-2020 13:10
Send private message quote this post

If your observations are accurate this man needs to be prevented from getting behind the wheel.

 

Talk to the Police, lay a compliant if necessary, go to a reporter.  Consider the moral and legal ramifications when he goes out and eventually causes damage to property, injury or worse.  




:)

Linux
6792 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2564327 15-Sep-2020 13:14
Send private message quote this post

surfisup1000: Put him under surveillance and call the cops whenever he drives... let them know about this clown.


This is what should happen before he kills someone

mdf

mdf
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2564331 15-Sep-2020 13:20
Send private message quote this post

Had a very similar sounding issue with a very similar sounding relative.

 

We had a word with both the local police and the car yard concerned - both were pretty understanding and sympathetic and the transaction did fall through. Your GP can get an existing licence revoked, but sounds like it would be the powers of persuasion in this case if the licence is already gone:

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/resources/supporting-older-drivers/#5

 

Declining mental health is a horrible thing to deal with. Reason didn't really work with us; substitution and distraction worked much better. That said, we didn't want said relative driving a mobility scooter or golf cart either.

Tockly

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2564348 15-Sep-2020 13:53
Send private message quote this post

So I have just rung the car yard and explained the issue to them.

 

They're extremely unhappy that he's mucked them around and hopefully they decide not to continue with the sale of the car to him.

 

He had told them he had no license, which I guess is a start, but he told them he was buying it for his daughters to use. Both of whom have nothing to do with him. But you have to wonder about a car yard that will sell a car to an old man, with no license, without questioning things. Sigh guess they're just there to make money.




 

miked
181 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2564353 15-Sep-2020 13:58
Send private message quote this post

If they need to get from A to B, then perhaps you can show them something like Uber or regular taxis? It is much harder to allow somethign to be taken away from you if you have no alternatives available, but if you can get what you need by a different means, then you might be much more amiable. Depends how much they go out,... but Uber might even work out cheaper when you factor in all costs of car ownership!

 

 

 

 

Tockly

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2564356 15-Sep-2020 14:07
Send private message quote this post

miked:

 

If they need to get from A to B, then perhaps you can show them something like Uber or regular taxis? It is much harder to allow somethign to be taken away from you if you have no alternatives available, but if you can get what you need by a different means, then you might be much more amiable. Depends how much they go out,... but Uber might even work out cheaper when you factor in all costs of car ownership!

 

 

As mentioned in my OP he has been banned from using the bus for his abusive nature. He's had his phone cut off, as he thought Spark were ripping him off, so he can't call a taxi and using Uber would be completely out of the question.

 

One of his daughters was happy to drive him around, until he was extremely abusive towards her in front of his lawyers no less, so she now wants nothing to do with him. It's an extremely difficult position to be in. He is not a very nice person when he doesn't get what he wants. And NO ONE wants to help! Ambulance at the bottom of the cliff as always!




 

Create new topic




News »

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.