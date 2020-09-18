I'm thinking about a bit of a project to replace some car engine dials with a nice Arduino-based ePaper display. Inputs would be things like oil and water temperature, oil and fuel pressure. Has anyone here done anything like this?
I assume the outputs from the senders are voltages, and that it's approximately a linear relationship between voltage and temperature/pressure? What kinds of voltages are we talking about? Presumably there's some standards somewhere so that an oil pressure gauge from X will work with a sender from Y?