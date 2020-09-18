wellygary: I can't see any issues if you have the new displays separate, but won't WOF inspectors get snitty if you are removing and replacing things inside the actual sealed instrument cluster??... (concern about accurate speedo readings etc??)

They shouldn't do, so long as the speedo works, and safety/emissions gear isn't tampered with (ie airbag and ABS self-check etc).

We've got an old (Nb) MX5. Has an oil "pressure" gauge in the middle of the the cluster. Except although a mechanical gauge, they're wired up to an on/off pressure sensor - so it's probably less useful that the usual bright orange warning light - which is hard to ignore (I hope). If there's oil pressure, it goes to about 2 o'clock position, if it doesn't then there's a problem. It can be turned into a "proper" gauge by putting a pressure sensor rather than a pressure switch, then throwing a few parts / mods to make it work. I thought about doing it, then thought again. Life's too short, and the benefit minimal - plus would be a source of potential worry - I'd look at it and think "the needle is sitting a bit low - the engine's about to grenade on me".

OEM pressure sensors are expensive. The one in an old Nissan Safari diesel I used as a tow vehicle started crapping out, was north of $200 for a replacement and no aftermarket part. So I pulled it out, drilled a 3mm hole in the side (holding it upside down and using a shop vac to try and minimise swarf going in), blew some CRC inside, plugged the hole, and it worked perfectly for the next 15 years.