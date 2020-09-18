Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)DIY engine instrumentation
#275960 18-Sep-2020 16:13
I'm thinking about a bit of a project to replace some car engine dials with a nice Arduino-based ePaper display. Inputs would be things like oil and water temperature, oil and fuel pressure. Has anyone here done anything like this?

 

I assume the outputs from the senders are voltages, and that it's approximately a linear relationship between voltage and temperature/pressure? What kinds of voltages are we talking about? Presumably there's some standards somewhere so that an oil pressure gauge from X will work with a sender from Y?

 

 

EcosseTech
  #2567733 18-Sep-2020 16:28
What vehicle do you have?
I know on the BMW's from the early 00's and late 90's - they have all the info online and it is easy to program an arduino with the given spec!
Audi's are similar and same with the VW.. If it is post MY 2010 I would assume that this would be limited to interfacing over OBD for most manufactures..

Cheers

Talkiet
  #2567738 18-Sep-2020 16:31
Depends on age. I have built a datalogger/digital dash/laptimer/tyre temp system from scratch (for my racecar) and the best way to get the values you need is across CANbus if it's available.

 

I also do have some analog inputs (things like oil temp and brake switch at the moment) but on modern cars they are also likely to be in the CANbus stream.

 

Cheers - N




wellygary
  #2567740 18-Sep-2020 16:39
I can't see any issues if you have the new displays separate,  but won't WOF inspectors get snitty if you are removing and replacing things inside the actual sealed instrument cluster??...

 

(concern about accurate speedo readings etc??)

 

 

Fred99
  #2567750 18-Sep-2020 17:19
wellygary:

 

I can't see any issues if you have the new displays separate,  but won't WOF inspectors get snitty if you are removing and replacing things inside the actual sealed instrument cluster??...

 

(concern about accurate speedo readings etc??)

 

 

 

 

They shouldn't do, so long as the speedo works, and safety/emissions gear isn't tampered with (ie airbag and ABS self-check etc).

 

We've got an old (Nb) MX5.  Has an oil "pressure" gauge in the middle of the the cluster.  Except although a mechanical gauge, they're wired up to an on/off pressure sensor - so it's probably less useful that the usual bright orange warning light - which is hard to ignore (I hope). If there's oil pressure, it goes to about 2 o'clock position, if it doesn't then there's a problem. It can be turned into a "proper" gauge by putting a pressure sensor rather than a pressure switch, then throwing a few parts / mods to make it work.  I thought about doing it, then thought again. Life's too short, and the benefit minimal - plus would be a source of potential worry - I'd look at it and think "the needle is sitting a bit low - the engine's about to grenade on me".

 

OEM pressure sensors are expensive.  The one in an old Nissan Safari diesel I used as a tow vehicle started crapping out, was north of $200 for a replacement and no aftermarket part.  So I pulled it out, drilled a 3mm hole in the side (holding it upside down and using a shop vac to try and minimise swarf going in), blew some CRC inside, plugged the hole, and it worked perfectly for the next 15 years.

