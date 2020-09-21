A friend of mine is an engineer and was commissioned to do a proposal for another harbour crossing ( One proposal was a new bridge next to the current one and the other was a tunnel using concrete casing on the sea floor like Sydney harbour ) and that was 15 - 20 years ago and that has gone no ware are we know.

This is not a new problem and should have been on the Auckland Council & Government Radar since 2001. Think sinister thoughts, terrorist hijacks container ship and rams the bridge at full speed, Auckland would be stuffed an Northland would be severally impacted.

Problem is, new harbour crossing will have to be funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, if we want dedicated bus lanes or commuter railway that is funded buy Auckland transport.

If we are gong to put in a new crossing, there should be passenger rail to Albany on the expressway, would be so easy to do and move more people faster to the city.

John