Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Auckland paralyzed by damaged bridge
Batman

#275997 21-Sep-2020 06:58
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12366449

 

"Travel times into the city have tripled for some Aucklanders this morning as the harbour bridge lane closures causes traffic chaos."




gehenna
  #2568908 21-Sep-2020 07:06
2 is 1, 1 is none.

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2568910 21-Sep-2020 07:19
Auckland isn't paralysed by the bridge, it's paralysed by politics. Decades of poor planning and missed opportunities, under-investment in infrastructure and policies based on ideology rather than fact, or at the very least common sense.

 

 

 
 
 
 


Batman

  #2568911 21-Sep-2020 07:19
instead of spending 6 hrs in traffic, might as well work and learn from home!




Batman

  #2568912 21-Sep-2020 07:20
gehenna: 2 is 1, 1 is none.

 

yea nah she'll be right




Batman

  #2568918 21-Sep-2020 07:33
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Auckland isn't paralysed by the bridge, it's paralysed by politics. Decades of poor planning and missed opportunities, under-investment in infrastructure and policies based on ideology rather than fact, or at the very least common sense.

 

 

 

 

i sense a great opportunity to double the rates ...




SATTV
  #2568934 21-Sep-2020 07:42
A friend of mine is an engineer and was commissioned to do a proposal for another harbour crossing ( One proposal was a new bridge  next to the current one and the other was a tunnel using concrete casing on the sea floor like Sydney harbour ) and that was 15 - 20 years ago and that has gone no ware are we know.

 

This is not a new problem and should have been on the Auckland Council & Government Radar since 2001. Think sinister thoughts, terrorist hijacks container ship and rams the bridge at full speed, Auckland would be stuffed an Northland would be severally impacted.

 

Problem is, new harbour crossing will have to be funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, if we want dedicated bus lanes or commuter railway that is funded buy Auckland transport. 

 

If we are gong to put in a new crossing, there should be passenger rail to Albany on the expressway, would be so easy to do and move more people faster to the city.

 

 

 

John




SATTV
  #2568935 21-Sep-2020 07:43
Batman:

 

i sense a great opportunity to double the rates ...

 

 

Sadly I agree with you :-(




Dingbatt
  #2568937 21-Sep-2020 07:47
I will be interested to see what the repair looks like.

 

Just how much the art of structural engineering for bridges has changed in the last 60 years? Or will they put an over-engineered patch on it while they come up with a permanent solution?
And on top of all that, there is obviously a vulnerability in the structure of the bridge to damage from high sided vehicles. So will we see more protection being retrofitted?

 

I guess the driver of the truck will be glad they weren’t in a clip-on lane, otherwise they might have had a bit more (sea)water on the windscreen than the wipers could cope with!




eracode
  #2568938 21-Sep-2020 07:49
SATTV:

 

Batman:

 

i sense a great opportunity to double the rates ...

 

 

Sadly I agree with you :-(

 

 

Perhaps that’s part of the problem right there - everyone wants the solution but no-one wants to pay for it.

 

Would have been good if the money that’s been sunk (literally) into Auckland’s City Rail Link had been put towards a new harbour crossing.




GV27
  #2568940 21-Sep-2020 07:53
eracode:

 

Would have been good if the money that’s been sunk (literally) into Auckland’s City Rail Link had been put towards a new harbour crossing.

 

 

Why? The CRL is needed to improve capacity on the rail network, which serves the South, West and East. There's more to Auckland than just the North Shore. 

pistol
  #2568941 21-Sep-2020 07:57
I went across to the north shore this morning at 7.
Was a little misleading the pictures in the paper this morning as traffic was normal in that direction.
Suppose it's only 3 lanes down to 2 so not a big problem/

However there looked to be a long wait for the people crossing into the city.
Meloa road was the worst I've ever seen in.

eracode
  #2568942 21-Sep-2020 07:58
GV27:

 

eracode:

 

Would have been good if the money that’s been sunk (literally) into Auckland’s City Rail Link had been put towards a new harbour crossing.

 

 

Why? The CRL is needed to improve capacity on the rail network, which serves the South, West and East. There's more to Auckland than just the North Shore. 

 

 

Correct - it’s called Northland.




xpd

xpd
  #2568943 21-Sep-2020 08:01
Heading North is fine, its those coming from the Shore that hit the wall. It'll swap over this afternoon........

 

 




eracode
  #2568944 21-Sep-2020 08:01
pistol:

 

I went across to the north shore this morning at 7.
Was a little misleading the pictures in the paper this morning as traffic was normal in that direction.
Suppose it's only 3 lanes down to 2 so not a big problem/

However there looked to be a long wait for the people crossing into the city.
Meloa road was the worst I've ever seen in.

 

 

Yes - if you look at Google Maps Traffic, northbound is fine, southbound isn’t. It will be the opposite at afternoon peak.




pistol
  #2568945 21-Sep-2020 08:03
Yeah,

I was just surprised that 2 of the 3 "bad" traffic photos in the news this morning were actually of the northbound traffic that was fine.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/426531/snail-s-pace-aucklanders-face-frustrating-commute-over-harbour-bridge

