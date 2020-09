A question for the scooter owners.

How do you keep your scooter secure, when you go into a shop, bar or restaurant?

I've been thinking about getting a scooter as I live in a small town, where the distances are just that bit too far too walk from to town for shopping, dinner etc and I avoid cycling on the road after dark. I think a scooter would plug this gap nicely. They aren't cheap and I'm wondering how to keep one secure, when out of sight.