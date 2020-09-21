ZombieJohn

The more I look in to the various wagons out there the more stuck I get on the best place to go.
So far for requirements we have:
1. 5 star safety.
2. Big boot space for 2 dogs and impending children.
3. Between 10k to 20k in price but always preferably closer to the lower end.
4. Would be driven from Whangarei to Auckland and back once a week at least.
I have identified a number of cars that fit the bill:
1. Subaru Outback
2. Subaru Legacy
3. Mazda Atenza (6)
4. Volvo V60
5. VW Passat
6. Skoda Octavia
7. I'm sure I've come across others that I have forgot here
What are people's experiences with these (if any)? Suprisingly hard to find NZ NeW so will probably be a Jap import.
I have read so much on all of them now and they all have their advantages and disadvantages but I can't seem to get past the old (possibly hogwash) ideas beaten in to my brain that Jap cars are cheap to service; Subarus are very likely to break down; euro cars are great but expensive to repair.
I think I see death by indecision in my future somewhere ....