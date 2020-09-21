ZombieJohn

Subarus are traditionally expensive to service because they have boxer engine and are four wheel drive. Personally I wouldn't own a Subaru unless it was turbo, otherwise you're paying for something that is slow, expensive and thirsty!

I would think the Octavia and Passat share the same platform, so it's probably a matter of the Passat coming with more equipment. The only Octavia I've driven was a two year old VRS, which was great fun, but not cheap yet.

I miss good old fashioned station wagons. I think they are virtually the perfect car. It's a shame the new Corolla wagon got stuck with a smaller motor than the hatch, I'd have bought one!