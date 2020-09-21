Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Wagons. So hard to decide!
ZombieJohn

100 posts

Master Geek


#277012 21-Sep-2020 18:24


So I posted a couple of weeks back about looking at and asking about Subarus.

The more I look in to the various wagons out there the more stuck I get on the best place to go.

So far for requirements we have:
1. 5 star safety.
2. Big boot space for 2 dogs and impending children.
3. Between 10k to 20k in price but always preferably closer to the lower end.
4. Would be driven from Whangarei to Auckland and back once a week at least.

I have identified a number of cars that fit the bill:
1. Subaru Outback
2. Subaru Legacy
3. Mazda Atenza (6)
4. Volvo V60
5. VW Passat
6. Skoda Octavia
7. I'm sure I've come across others that I have forgot here

What are people's experiences with these (if any)? Suprisingly hard to find NZ NeW so will probably be a Jap import.

I have read so much on all of them now and they all have their advantages and disadvantages but I can't seem to get past the old (possibly hogwash) ideas beaten in to my brain that Jap cars are cheap to service; Subarus are very likely to break down; euro cars are great but expensive to repair.

I think I see death by indecision in my future somewhere ....

ZombieJohn

100 posts

Master Geek


  #2571503 21-Sep-2020 18:32


Also just re-read my initial post. The boot is planned for the dogs and the car seats for the children :D

mudguard
1014 posts

Uber Geek


  #2571505 21-Sep-2020 18:37


Subarus are traditionally expensive to service because they have boxer engine and are four wheel drive. Personally I wouldn't own a Subaru unless it was turbo, otherwise you're paying for something that is slow, expensive and thirsty!

 

I would think the Octavia and Passat share the same platform, so it's probably a matter of the Passat coming with more equipment. The only Octavia I've driven was a two year old VRS, which was great fun, but not cheap yet. 

 

I miss good old fashioned station wagons. I think they are virtually the perfect car. It's a shame the new Corolla wagon got stuck with a smaller motor than the hatch, I'd have bought one!

 
 
 
 


rb99
1733 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2571513 21-Sep-2020 18:52


Zero personal experience, and quite possibly dismissed already, but anyway -

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/CategoryAttributeSearchResults.aspx?search=1&cid=268&sidebar=1&rsqid=a71718ae17564e6891d7623cf947794c-002&sidebarSearch_keypresses=0&sidebarSearch_suggested=0&14=Ford&15=&21=&1=&minPrice=&maxPrice=20000&13=-1&13=100000&24=0&24=0&309=0&309=0&54=mondeo+wagon&searchRegion=100




rb99

Dodgeyboye
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2571516 21-Sep-2020 19:10


We have a 2012 Ford Mondeo station wagon, fits all your requirements but a lot cheaper ranging between 5-10k we got ours for 5k.

 

2l diesel pretty economic, 5 star safety and fits our big family (2 kids in car seats, 2 dogs in boot) while also towing our caravan.

 

can’t get much better for the price in my opinion.

