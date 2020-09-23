I have been in NZ for over 10 years now and have always walked to work hence not needed to own a car. We recently bought a property which resulted in us needing a car. I have set a budget between 12-15k. Can push to 17k but should have a very good reason for it. Wife says anything is OK as long as it is an SUV as she prefers the height of it vs sedans. Looking at TradeMe, I have filtered it with my budget and under 100kms and shortlisted the Toyota Vanguard and Subaru Forester. As I have no experience with both cars, I was hoping someone could share theirs or give any other recommendations. Looking at low cost of ownership and reliability. I don't mind up to 2.5l engine as it will not be a daily driver due to WFH most of the time.

Below are a couple that I saw. I have seen a number of BMW X1 in the same price range but I have heard horror stories about BMW's in general.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/subaru/forester/listing/2735864401

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/toyota/vanguard/listing/2789669908