Hi

I have recently bought a Mazda CX 5 with a Sanyo C9Y8 car audio/navigation system.

The menu option are in Japanese but I can get by (thanks Google Lens)

I have an issue with the speaker balance which I hoped to correct by going to Audio Settings and just adjust the balance.

BUT... the 'Settings' menu option is not enabled(??). I can see it but cannot activate it.

I am immensely puzzled by this. I have tried to do the obvious and Google this or find an online manual, but there is simply nothing there to help me.

So I am hoping through this forum to find a possible answer.

Thanks

Hans