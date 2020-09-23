.....still Trade Me? My wife has a 2005 Echo we want to offload, just wondering what the best avenue is to do it these days? Been a while since I sold a car privately, have mostly traded on new cars in recent years.
TradeMe probably still the best. Facebook marketplace is good (and free) if you don't mind sifting through a bunch of muppets offering you half your asking price or "I'll pay it off $50 a week G".
I've used TM, but been a bit sneaky about it to avoid their horrendous fees ...... ;)
Trademe flat fee listing for classifieds is the way to go.
Pritty much as above.
Trademe's fees for (low volume) selling cars are a lot more reasonable than their general fees:
https://help.trademe.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360032010952-Motors-fees
Facebook marketplace just comes down to your tolerance for dealing with no shows & lowballers, If you are willing to deal with that it is good and free.
Thanks folks, I've listed it on Trade Me to see what activity it generates.
gehenna:Have you considered listing it here?
