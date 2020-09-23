Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)What's the best way to sell a car these days?
#277047 23-Sep-2020 15:16
.....still Trade Me?  My wife has a 2005 Echo we want to offload, just wondering what the best avenue is to do it these days?  Been a while since I sold a car privately, have mostly traded on new cars in recent years.  

  #2572859 23-Sep-2020 15:21
TradeMe probably still the best. Facebook marketplace is good (and free) if you don't mind sifting through a bunch of muppets offering you half your asking price or "I'll pay it off $50 a week G".

  #2572880 23-Sep-2020 15:30
  #2572882 23-Sep-2020 15:34
Trademe flat fee listing for classifieds is the way to go. 




  #2572883 23-Sep-2020 15:35
Pritty much as above.

 

Trademe's fees for (low volume) selling cars are a lot more reasonable than their general fees:

 

https://help.trademe.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360032010952-Motors-fees

 

Facebook marketplace just comes down to your tolerance for dealing with no shows & lowballers, If you are willing to deal with that it is good and free.

  #2572911 23-Sep-2020 16:07
Thanks folks, I've listed it on Trade Me to see what activity it generates.

  #2572913 23-Sep-2020 16:14
gehenna:

 

Thanks folks, I've listed it on Trade Me to see what activity it generates.

 

Have you considered listing it here? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan is currently WFH.
Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.
need to transfer money overseas? I use Transferwise 

