We have a 1959 Ferguson 35 Petrol tractor that we use to tow and launch a boat off the beach. The muffler on the downswept exhaust has rusted out and needs to be replaced. I bought a proper Fergy muffler but it appears that a previous owner has fitted a non standard exhaust pipe between the manifold and muffler because the inlet to the new muffler is a totally different diameter.

So I now have two options. I can purchase the proper Fergy downswept exhaust kit, that isn’t too expensive, or I can fit a non-standard muffler to the existing exhaust.

My biggest concern with retro-fitting the original is being able to undo the flange bolts at the manifold. I doubt they have been moved in 20 years and the last thing I want to do is shear them off.

If I go with the non-standard, do I need to be careful what I fit? The reason being if it’s a car muffler (a Coby I suspect) then I would like to fit something quieter. I’m sure the neighbours would appreciate something quieter when we set out on our early morning fishing expeditions! I’m a little unsure how closely a muffler needs to be matched to the engine (back pressure and all that).

It is a utility vehicle rather than a show machine, so it being non-standard doesn’t worry me too much. Mind you once you start restoring something........