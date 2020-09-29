Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Non Standard Exhaust for a Ferguson 35 Petrol Teactor
#277151 29-Sep-2020 11:44
We have a 1959 Ferguson 35 Petrol tractor that we use to tow and launch a boat off the beach. The muffler on the downswept exhaust has rusted out and needs to be replaced. I bought a proper Fergy muffler but it appears that a previous owner has fitted a non standard exhaust pipe between the manifold and muffler because the inlet to the new muffler is a totally different diameter.

 

So I now have two options. I can purchase the proper Fergy downswept exhaust kit, that isn’t too expensive, or I can fit a non-standard muffler to the existing exhaust.

 

My biggest concern with retro-fitting the original is being able to undo the flange bolts at the manifold. I doubt they have been moved in 20 years and the last thing I want to do is shear them off.

 

If I go with the non-standard, do I need to be careful what I fit? The reason being if it’s a car muffler (a Coby I suspect) then I would like to fit something quieter. I’m sure the neighbours would appreciate something quieter when we set out on our early morning fishing expeditions! I’m a little unsure how closely a muffler needs to be matched to the engine (back pressure and all that).

 

It is a utility vehicle rather than a show machine, so it being non-standard doesn’t worry me too much. Mind you once you start restoring something........




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

  #2575756 29-Sep-2020 11:56
Did a quick search and there are several different sized mufflers and pipes for the 35 listed here(below). There is probably a club somewhere that has all the info. I found that downswept exhausts on other makes often used a smaller muffler than the upright ones. Presumably for space considerations.

 

Plus 1 for a quieter sound.

 

https://www.yesterdaystractors.com/cgi-bin/store/model_parts.cgi?SearchArea=Massey-Ferguson&&md=35&cat=Exhaust%20System&r=mcats

  #2575760 29-Sep-2020 12:11
Yes. I have done the requisite web search for clubs, etc. I finally got in touch with the previous owner, the current exhaust is fabricated from steam pipe! So it’s not a standard car exhaust size either.

 

Makes me lean towards putting it back to original. Perhaps not super quiet, but better than the level it is at the moment with a 5cm hole in the muffler!




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

