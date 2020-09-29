There is a lot of talk about EVs with cars like the Nissan Leaf and the various Tesla models making news. But the development of electric cars is also sparking more development of batteries and this benefits all sorts of vehicles and devices. Probably more environmentally friendly than electric cars are the various micro-mobility devices that require less resources to manufacture and transport, they are often a good option for commuting in congested cities, as well as being lots of fun. I'm talking about e-bikes and e-scooters, there are also e-skateboards and e-unicycles (EUCs).

After reading the thread about Zero scooters, I did some research and decided to buy a Kaabo Mantis Pro - lots of fun! But with the videos on scooters I kept seeing videos of EUCs and at first I thought "no way, they look too dangerous", but the more I saw of them the more fun I thought it would be to ride one. I think there is a certain level of freedom to riding something like that. So now I've ordered a Gotway RS C30 which only has one wheel but has 1,800Wh of battery inside it and a top speed of over 70kph. There are EUCs that are capable of over 100km on a charge in real world usage, riding slower they could theoretically get over 200km on a charge - that's some serous range available! One example is the Veteran Sherman from Leaper Kim - 100V battery with 3200Wh which is capable of up to 72kph and up to 200km range.

For those that are not familiar with EUCs:

https://youtu.be/tlRBfefu7dc

https://youtu.be/VXeZ9FA1piI

https://youtu.be/hdpiYwyNxt4

There are a LOT of videos on youtube of these things.

So, who's right into PEVs? What have you got and what are you looking into?