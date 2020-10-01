Hey all,

Hope this is the right place to ask, just say if not.

Recently picked up an old HiAce, semi converted to a camper.

I intend on finishing off the conversion but I'm just trying to get a handle of the electrics.

It came with a 1500w inverter and a large leisure battery. I haven't been able to find anything on the battery yet but I've not pulled it out of it's hole.

This second battery is being charged via the main van battery.

I'm a software developer so something I'd love to use the van for is simply another place to work other than my rather dull home/office.

However I have a spare monitor that I would love to fit in there. I also have some 6x9's a friend gave me.

My laptop is a Dell XPS 13 so I think 45w adapter, the monitor is 27w (19v according to the wee brick it has).

I have no idea what a set of 6x9's would require and I'd likely want an amp to power them.

There will no doubt be some led lighting and some 1 or 2 usb devices on top of that.

What do I need to do in order for this to work? Should I just use the inverter for laptop and monitor and then wire everything else to the battery or is there a better way? Or am I barking up the wrong tree?

I realise not knowing what battery I have isn't very useful, is there an easy way for me to test it's capacity?

Cheers